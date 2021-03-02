Nine-year-old blind teacher in a war zone in Yemen – BBC News





In Taiz, Yemen, hundreds of children arrive every day to study, the remains of a school near the front line between the government and the Houthi rebels. Ahmed, a nine-year-old boy who has been blind since birth, takes a step back from teaching when teachers can't. According to Unicef, one in five schools in Yemen is not in use. But in this, the teachers decided to open it despite the damage so that education could continue.

