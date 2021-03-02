Silent YouTube stars in Kashmir – BBC News





Kashmiri Kalkharabs is an Indian administration-based YouTube channel in Kashmir. The channel of satire touched on social, political, and cultural issues and had many followers in the region. However, since the Internet was blocked in August, the region was stripped of its semi-autonomous status and divided into two federally administered territories, YouTubers like Kashmir Kalkharabs have been effectively silenced. BBC's Aamir Peerzada found the brains behind the chain to find out more.



