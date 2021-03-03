Holyrood Inquiry: Nicola Sturgeon calls for Alex Salmond to resign over revelations – BBC Newsnight





Nicola Sturgeon faces calls for resignation after new documents raise further questions about Alex Salmond's involvement in the saga.

The government has issued emails despite the fact that it shows that he continued to have a convicted legal fight with Mr Salmond, despite the advice that his lawyers would lose him. Further evidence from two other witnesses has challenged Ms. Sturgeon’s version of events. The Scottish Prime Minister is due to hold a referendum on the affair on Wednesday 3 March. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said “there is no longer any doubt that Nicola Sturgeon lied to the Scottish Parliament and broke the minister’s code on several counts”. #BBCNews #Newsnight #BBC Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

