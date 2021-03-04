Uncategorized
Former French president sentenced to prison sentence
A French court has sentenced former President Nicolas Sarkozy to three years in prison for corruption and influence peddling, but suspended his sentence for two years. He was found guilty in 2014 of trying to seek illegal information from a chief magistrate about an investigation into his campaign economy. CNN’s John Vause discusses sentencing with European Affairs commentator Dominic Thomas. #CNN #New.
