Dozens of people have been killed in protests in Myanmar when security forces fired on the crowd – BBC News
The United Nations says at least 38 people have been killed in protests in Myanmar on the worst day of violence following a military coup last month. Security forces fired on large crowds in several cities across the country, despite growing international condemnation. Huw Edwards is presented by BBC Head at Southeast Asia reporter Jonathan Head.
