Sturgeon never wanted to get Alex Salmond





He was named as the fighter of his life: Nicola Sturgeon, accused of being part of a conspiracy against him by his predecessor Alex Salmond. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The Conservatives demanded his resignation even before the Scottish government provided evidence of an investigation into allegations of harassment against Mr Salmond. At stake, not only is his job and that of many others in the Scottish government, but also the future of the SNP and the independence movement. It started at 9am and ended more than eight hours later as opposition MSPs tried to deal a damaging blow. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source