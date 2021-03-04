It is the first party controlled by the German AfD since the Nazi era

Uncategorized
The German intelligence service BfV has formally put up the German Alternative (AfD) in the form of an attempt to weaken Germany’s democratic constitution, which it seeks to undermine the German Democratic Constitution. Four years after the first anti-immigrant party entered the German parliament, the AfD has become the first party to be controlled in this way since the end of the Nazi era in 1945. #CNN # News.
