Stateless Rohingya support rebellion against Myanmar junta but lose hope of returning home





Protesters have returned to the streets of Myanmar, although 38 people were killed in yesterday's violence.

Opposition to the military coup has managed to rally ethnic groups in a country where minority rights have been denied for decades. Mostly Rohingya Muslims suffered greatly under the rule of Aung San Suu Kyi, and had to flee to Bangladesh. But what do they think now, as protesters demand reinstatement?



