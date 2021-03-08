Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe has completed his five-year sentence in Iran, but the court date is new





British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her ankle tag removed at the end of her five-year sentence, even though she was ordered to return to Tehran court on Sunday and is still unable to return home to London. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Her husband Richard Radcliffe said it was a “mixed day” even though Nazanin was “really happy” to be free from etiquette. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has said Iran’s treatment is “unbearable” – and should be given home as soon as possible. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



