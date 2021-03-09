The chief physician in England predicts an increase in coronavirus if the blockage is facilitated too quickly





Citizens should not think that the pandemic is over, warned the Chief Medical Officer of England, who announced that there would be another increase in Covid cases if the blockade measures were facilitated too quickly. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Professor Chris Whitty said consultants need several weeks to assess the impact of each step, and said it’s easy to forget “how bad things can become”. In the last 24 hours of government data, unfortunately, another 231 people have been killed with Covide, bringing the total to 124,797 in the UK. There have been another 5,766 new cases in the UK. About 215,000 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday, which means that 22.5 million people received the first dose of the vaccine. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source