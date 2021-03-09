Indian elephants ‘rejuvenation camp’ allows temple animals to ‘relax’ – BBC News





An elephant "rejuvenation camp", the first of its kind in India, has been set up in the state of Tamil Nadu for the country's temple elephants. Many temples in India keep elephants considering they are sacred. Faiths seek blessings and participate in temple rites. Activists say keeping animals away from their natural habitat is stressful.

