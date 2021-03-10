The ‘collective’ is exposing horrific corruption as a result of Romania’s deadly nightclub





The Romanian nightclub tells the story of a fire that left 64 people dead and exposed the widespread corruption behind the tragedy of the government and the country's health system.

Now, the documentary 'Collective' has just been nominated for the Bafta Awards to add to the two Oscar nominations. So, more than five years later, is there a message for a health system that is poorly equipped with Romanian funding – while fighting the pandemic?



