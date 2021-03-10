Opening of an exhibition on friendship between Taiwan and Japan since the 2011 earthquake





Taipei, March 10 (CNA) The Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association opened an exhibition in Taipei on Wednesday to celebrate the friendly relationship between the two sides since the devastating earthquake that struck eastern Japan in 2011.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳 釗 燮) said at the opening of the exhibition organized by the association, which represents Japan’s interests in Taiwan in the absence of diplomatic relations.

The friendly feelings go in both directions, Wu said, citing former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s showing of support for Taiwan in the wake of the 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, which resulted in 17 deaths in February 2018.

The association said the free exhibition is to show appreciation for the generous donations made by the Taiwanese government and the private sector 10 years ago, as well as reconstruction work in northeastern Japan that was struck by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and the subsequent tsunami of March 11, 2011.

According to the association, Taiwan moved forward with 25 billion yen (240.04 million US dollars) in the wake of the disaster that killed nearly 20,000 people.

The exhibition at Huashan 1914 Creative Park, co-organized by the Taiwan General Society for Chinese Culture, also features photos, videos and handiwork, including Japanese dolls, from the late fashion designer Kenzo Takada’s Okiagari Koboshi project, who has been on tour in Taiwan since last year. .

Vice Minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung Huang (蕭宗煌), who also attended the opening, said he hoped the relationship between Taiwan and Japan would be as flexible as that of a Japanese doll, which could balance itself when pressed.

In addition to the free exhibition running until March 21, the association also plans to hold a two-day exhibition in the park on Saturday and Sunday, during which Taiwan and Japanese musicians are scheduled to perform on both days.

Among the musicians is Taiwanese punk rock band Fire EX, which on Sunday will perform for the first time a new song written to commemorate the friendship between Taiwan and Japan, according to the association.

(Written by Chung Yu-chin and Cai Liu)

