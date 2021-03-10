Cayman to participate in regional earthquakes and tsunami maneuvers





The Cayman Islands Risk Management (HMCI) is again participating in the annual CARIBE WAVE earthquake and tsunami simulation exercise on Thursday.

This is to enhance the Cayman Islands’ preparedness for these types of threats.

As part of the 2021 regional exercise, HMCI will test the wireless interrupt function of the National Emergency Notification System (NENS). A trial radio alert will be issued across all local radio stations around 9 AM.

In addition, approximately 75 community volunteers will participate in a stress test for an emergency alert mobile phone application currently in development as part of the second phase of NENS.

HMCI encourages residents, local businesses and school students to join hundreds of people and organizations across the Caribbean in practicing their earthquake and tsunami plans that day.

“From the start, one of the priorities of this government has been to enhance public safety, and for this purpose, we have invested year after year in technological solutions to ensure that our communities can receive early notification of potential hazards and sudden events. Two minutes after receiving formal notification from the Ocean Tsunami Warning Center Pacific On January 28, 2020, HMCI used the National Emergency Notification System (NENS) Phase 1 technology to interrupt all radio stations, alert the public to the earthquake and report the possibility of dangerous tsunamis to the Cayman Islands. This message included instructions to protect the public. “

The Minister concluded, “Hamad Medical Corporation and its main partners in the public and private sectors have been working tirelessly for more than 12 months to implement the second phase of the National Public Health Network, which allows the distribution of emergency warning messages through multiple communication channels, including SMS messages and means of communication. Social and mobile phone. Implementation. Testing the mobile application during Thursday’s CARIBE WAVE exercise is one step closer to finalizing the implementation of this enhanced public safety communications solution. “

Participation in CARIBE WAVE 2021 is open to the public and anyone interested in participating can register using the following link (https://www.tsunamizone.org/register/) to receive notifications during the exercise.

“I welcome this exercise because preparation is the key to effective disaster response. The 7.7 magnitude earthquake in January 2020 was a stark reminder to many in our community that earthquakes with potential tsunamis pose a very real threat to the Cayman Islands. While earthquakes and tsunamis do occur. Infrequently, it makes sense to be aware of the risks and prepare in advance for an actual event. This preparation can make a difference in terms of your safety and that of your family members, ”commented Governor Martin Roper.

“We hope to see many Cayman students use the exercise as an opportunity to practice the correct earthquake response with their classmates in a familiar environment. HMCI has worked extensively with the Department of Education over the past twelve months to build additional resilience in Cayman schools by ensuring the completion of risk assessments. Suitable earthquakes: “Each school is now required to submit its earthquake plan to HMCI for our input,” said HMCI Director Daniel Coleman.

Community members who wish to participate in Thursday’s exercise can practice the “drop, cover, and hang” earthquake response procedure by falling to the ground, covering their head with a table or their hands, and sticking to a sturdy structure like a table leg.

They should then think about how they would respond after the vibration stopped. Because earthquakes have the potential to also trigger tsunamis, community members should realize that if they feel a “long” or “strong” earthquake, they must reach higher ground, “which is most important if you are on the coast, or in a lowland area.”

“Raised ground” includes the upper floors of concrete buildings that have no apparent structural damage from an earthquake. Everyone is encouraged to listen to the local radio stations and wait for the “Tsunami All Clear” to release.

To assess the risks for your organization, individuals can contact Simon Boxall from HMCI at [email protected] or 916-3766.

