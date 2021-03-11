Does Sturgeon / Salmond deepen the cracks in the SNP?





The Scottish Parliament is about to vote on a motion of no confidence in SNP Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney. He hopes to see the challenge, but the Alex Salmond affair is reminiscent of the seismic shock of Scottish politics. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

But does this whole public queue at the top of the SNP hide deeper divisions over party strategy and Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership? ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source