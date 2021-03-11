Connect with us

‘I walked for more than two hours:‘ After applying for asylum, he is feeding hundreds

The economic downturn of the pandemic has disproportionately affected undocumented immigrants in the U.S. and has left many hungry. Xiomy de la Cruz and Ingmar Riveros – the immigrants themselves – told CNN’s Poppy Harlow how they managed to feed many who are struggling to get by. Producers: Moss Cohen & Nora Neus Producer in charge: Bronte Lord #CNN #Immigration #News.

