Exhibitions in Tokyo to learn about the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami





Ten years have passed since an earthquake measuring 9 on the Richter scale and tsunami hit Fukushima and surrounding prefectures, the northeastern region of Japan known collectively as Tohoku, on March 11, 2011. The strongest earthquake in Japan has killed more than 20,000 people and forced many to evacuate their homes. Dangerous levels of radiation were emitted from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

From March to April this year, these four galleries in Tokyo will take you back to the day of disaster with photos, videos, first-hand accounts, and artefacts. You will be able to take a look at the recovery projects and efforts to rebuild Tohoku that occurred in the past decade, as well as what we learned from the event and how Japan is applying these lessons in preparing for nature. Disasters in the future.

Photo: National Museum of Nature and Science

Much research has been done on earthquakes over the past decade, much of it based on the unprecedented scale of the Tohoku earthquake. More and more information is now available regarding trends, disaster prevention and mitigation of major earthquakes.

In this exhibit at the National Museum of Nature and Science, you’ll be able to look back at the events leading up to the disaster through photos, videos, and even artifacts that have been exhumed from the wreck. Additionally, you can view the results of recent research on large-scale natural disasters.

PHOTO: Letters and Sounds from March 11 to 10 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake, Maki-ishi Photo Gallery

Browse photos by photographer Maki Ishii, who has been visiting Fukushima every month since the disaster, documenting the situation of local residents. She kept returning for years after she was inspired by someone she met at an evacuation shelter and asked to tell their story through her photos.

Ishii also snapped photos of bands like Dragon Ash, Ellegarden and Man with a Mission, who performed in disaster relief in the Tohoku region. The photos are filled with positive and upscale handwritten messages to survivors written by musicians and even the photographer herself.

Photo: Mirakan

Hosted by the NHK in Miraikan, this memorial fair has been divided into three parts. In Zone 1, you will be able to relive disaster day through news media footage and information released within 72 hours of the earthquake. Zone 2 includes a collection of footage from Japanese and foreign media telling the story of Tohoku’s road to recovery. In Zone 3, you can look at research and subsequent findings on the earthquake and tsunami, which may help you prepare for any natural disasters in the future.

Photo: 2021 Time Icons, Tomohiro Moda Photography Gallery

Come face to face with stark sights from the Tohoku region and around the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in this exhibition featuring photographer Tomohiro Moda. He took pictures of ruined landscapes and lost items like shoes, books and clothes that were swept away by the tsunami. These poignant images will accompany an installation that uses sand, gravel, and aquariums to create an environment reminiscent of the area after the disaster.

More news

Roppongi Art Night is now online and you can attend for free

Japan is considering a limit of 2,000 visitors per day ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

Same-sex couples can have a wedding ceremony at this Buddhist temple in Saitama

Tokyo parks are banning cherry blossom outings this year

10 things you didn’t know about Japan’s most loyal dog Hachiko

Do you want to be the first to know what is cool in Tokyo? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos