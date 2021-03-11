Former Fox News spokeswoman Megyn Kelly defends Piers Morgan in Meghan’s row – BBC News





American journalist Megyn Kelly has publicly backed presenter Piers Morgan after resigning as host of Good Morning Britain, following remarks she made about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. He told BBC News, “We are concerned about freedom of expression in a way that I find really disturbing.” Morgan caused more than 41,000 complaints to Ofcom media regulator Meghan in an interview with Oprah Winfrey after she said she “didn’t believe a word” and then discussed suicidal thoughts. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCNews #PiersMorgan #MeghanMarkle.



source