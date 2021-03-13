



While it’s great to keep up with the experiences of former athletes on the field, it is also fun to see what is happening in their lives.

And so we go through this lifelong experience of Williston Coyote Brian Kvale.

Qvale currently plays professional basketball for a team in Japan.

He tells us, “We suffered a 7.1-magnitude earthquake on February 13 at around 11 pm in Sendai, Japan. We played a game earlier that night and lost in overtime. That loss ended our winning streak in 33 games but hopefully our streak will be a Japanese record.” For decades to come. “

While that game cut a winning streak, it also led to an evening of fear and confusion.

“We were at the hotel and I was talking to my family over FaceTime when the building almost slowly started to bounce up and down and that turned to a very strong side to the side swing,” Qvale recalls.

He added: “Things were falling from the desk, falling off the table in the bathroom. I was sitting on the bed in panic while I was talking to my family, which clearly scared them as well.”

Four floors

On top of everything, Qvale found himself several floors off the ground floor.

“I was four stories high, and the shaking was very strong and violent and also loud as we could hear the building cracking and shaking. It lasted about 30-40 seconds and then the whole team went down the stairs and headed outside.

We saw cracks in the base of the building and around the windows of the third floor. Fortunately, Japan is building its structures to withstand earthquakes but of course it was scary because we did not know how strong the earthquake was. “

As it turned out, officials canceled the basketball game that was scheduled to take place the next day and the team went home first thing the next morning.

The only thing now is that the team is set to return there at the end of March to form the match, while hoping there will be no frequent earthquakes.

As of the most recent report Qvale tells us his sports team has scored 41-3, with 16 matches remaining in the regular season.

Regular season matches will end on April 29, then playoffs will start next week in early May.

Tokyo Olympics

With the Olympics already trying to make up for some lost time, one has to hope that COVID-19 will allow it to play.

As for Qvale, who spends his time in Japan, he tells us he is “not sure how the Olympics are going”.

However, Qvale was impressed with his surroundings, adding, “Japan has been very professional in dealing with the Coronavirus, so I hope they can host the Olympics but only time will tell.”

Meanwhile, Qvale prepares the days so he can return home, to spend time with his wife and two children, in Montana.

BRENT FREE Agent

While his older brother continues to play basketball in Japan, Brent Qvale’s future will change with the free agency in the National Football League (NFL) set to begin on Wednesday (March 17).

Hey, this is just St.Pats’ feast, along with Katie Ladyeke’s birthday.

Younger Qvale spent last season on the Houston Texans roster, after spending six seasons with the New York Jets.

His new team is going through many changes as the top players on both sides of the streak want out.

Qvale will have to wait for the dust to subside and see what vibrates.

Medora information

Due to popular demand, the good folks of Medora will still put on two shows for the popular Medora Musical at the weekends this summer.

All of this came with COVID-19 messing with the schedule in 2020, resulting in the need to accommodate all visitors.

Plans call for shows at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) zone on Saturdays and Sundays, during July through September.

However, the cast and crew will be given Monday night off all summer, and will be departing for 7:30 pm from Tuesday to Friday.

Opening June 9

So, if you are planning to see the musical this year, you should be aware of the vacation.

Officials indicate that the musical will open in Medora on June 9 and will run until September 11.

At the same time we can tell you that Medora is still looking for employees for the 2021 season.

For more information and a look at what lies ahead, you can click http://www.medora.com or call 1-800-MEDORA1 for more details.

A.m

By the time you read this week, it’s the weekend.

If you don’t know right now, we’re sending out this cute reminder that daylight saving time is coming into effect on Sunday.

This means that all of your watches, which are not tuned on their own, will need to move forward one hour.

Just remember, spring is ahead of you and back off and you won’t have a problem.

Sure, you might think you’re losing an hour of sleep, but the whole goal is to provide an extra hour of daylight.

After all, come down you’ll win that hour back!

Let’s play ball!

Another great sign of spring is the regular season opening of the Minnesota Twins planned for April 1.

Don’t be fooled, because this is the day the Milwaukee twins will be in for the 2021 season opener.

Then, on April 8, the team returned home for the inaugural season in Target Field against the Seattle Mariners.

These games will pay off, weather permitting, of course.

Word came from the senior leadership that 10,000 fans would be allowed into the stadium.

Hey, this is a lot better, compared to none.

This ruling also means that Minnesota Timberwolves and Wild will be able to allow 3,000 fans to pass through the gates.

It looks like the Wild will be starting in April, while the T-Wolves may want to keep their games a secret, due to the way they play.

Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident, longtime sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at [email protected]

.





