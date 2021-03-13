Victims of Islamist terrorism in al-Shabab, Mozambique – BBC News





The Islamist insurgency in northeastern Mozambique has ousted more than half a million people from their homes in the past year. Aid agencies say it is an urgent and forgotten humanitarian crisis. In an exclusive world, a BBC group arrived in the besieged town of Palma, which is at the heart of the conflict, according to the first international journalists.

