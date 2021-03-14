Fukushima: The nuclear disaster that shook the world – BBC News





On March 11, 2011, the strongest earthquake in Japan caused a tsunami and then collapsed at a nuclear power plant. He wiped the entire town off the map and forced residents of Fukushima out of the house while radiation was pouring from the power plant. The government believes the disaster could cost nearly $ 200 billion, and the cleanup could be extended to 2051. What happened that day, and what was it like for the people who lived there? BBC channel Tui McLean has explained how the triple disaster happened.

#BBCNews #Fukushima #Japan.



