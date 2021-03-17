Denmark offers money to Syrian refugees to return home or enter a deportation center





Denmark was the first country to sign the UN Refugee Convention in 1951, but has now become the first European nation to tell Syrian refugees to return home.

The Scandinavian country has declared areas of Damascus and the surrounding area safe, with nearly 100 Syrian refugees being displaced and hundreds more at risk of being sent back. Syrian women seem to be particularly targeted, and many are forced to return for fear of life.



