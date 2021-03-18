Uncategorized
Why do Republicans think it’s a win-win issue for transgender sports?
Several Republican governors in the country are signing new legislation to ban transgender athletes – that’s not an accident. In this final episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains why the GOP is working to strengthen this conservative cultural base. SOURCES AND MORE READING: Mississippi governor signs bill to ban transgender women from women’s sports, passes first anti-trans law in 2021
Donald Trump Jr. hit transgender athletes before the DC riots
Coordinated Attack on Trans Student Athletes
The Minnesota bill would impose criminal penalties on transgender athletes
Next Cultural Struggle: States Adopt a Goal for Trans Athletes
AP Exclusive: The “bathroom bill” will cost North Carolina $ 3.76B
CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Allison Gordon The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Michelle Cho
