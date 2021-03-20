Europe as Covid’s third wave of key waves proliferates – BBC News





Continental Europe is preparing a third wave of coronavirus between the rise of new cases and the lack of vaccines that could reduce the spread of the disease. Large parts of France are once again being blocked by a sharp rise in cases. Only 8% of the population has been vaccinated. Switzerland is stretching restrictions. Poland – where growth is driven by variants coming from the south of England – is being partially blocked. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she is likely to reinstate the restrictions. Across the EU the vaccination program has been slow for about 10% of the protected population so far. Confidence has been shaken by concerns about blood clots after more than a dozen EU countries temporarily suspended the AstraZeneca vaccine. Sophie Raworth presents BBC News at Ten with a report by Lucy Williamson in Paris.

