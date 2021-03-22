UK warns EU not to block Covid vaccine exports – BBC News





The government has warned the European Union that any attempt to block exports of the coronavirus vaccine to the UK will be "counterproductive". Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has told the BBC that there is a risk of damaging the EU's reputation if it prevents the export of vaccines manufactured on the continent. There is frustration in some EU countries because they do not receive the doses they need. Clive Myrie is featured on BBC News by political correspondent Ten Wright by Ben Wright.

