Watch a video of Australia’s “life-threatening” floods
More than 18,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in New South Wales (NSW), as heavy rains and heavy flooding continue to flood the state, and some sites are similar to the “inland seas”. 38 places across the state are considered to be natural disaster areas and 19 evacuation orders have been issued, NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said at a news conference. #CNN #New.
