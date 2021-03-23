Patel condemns the “anarchic and violent scenes” in the Bristol protests





Interior Minister Priti Patel condemned what he called the "anarchic and violent" scene in Bristol yesterday afternoon when a protest against the intentions to give the police greater powers came to a head.

Twenty-one police officers were injured, two of them seriously, when some of the crowd started firing missiles at the city police station and starting vehicles. So far, eight people have been arrested.



