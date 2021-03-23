Uncategorized
Mark Esper: Al-Baghdadi’s death is a “devastating blow” to ISIS
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is a “devastating blow” against a terrorist organization that has carried out horrific attacks around the world. “This is not just their leader, he’s their founder. He was an inspirational leader in many ways,” Espere told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.” #CNN #New.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]