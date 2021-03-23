The seismic warning system in the capital was disrupted twice within 12 hours





The seismic warning system in Mexico City was knocked out twice in less than 12 hours after the earthquake in Guerrero Friday night.

The alarm went off for the first time in the capital just after 9:00 p.m. Friday, due to a magnitude 5.7 earthquake in the South Pacific state on the Pacific coast.

Despite the earthquake, which caused only minor damage, nearly 1,000 loudspeakers in various parts of Mexico City sent the message that the alarm was sounding as part of the earthquake evacuation drills.

At 8:16 am the next morning, about 5,600 loudspeakers sounded the earthquake alarm despite no seismic activity to trigger it.

The head of the C5 Security Command Center in Mexico City told El Universal that the first malfunction was due to human error.

“Obviously it’s due to human error … we set that up [on Friday] “It has been corrected,” said Juan Manuel Garcia-Ortegon.

He said that the second malfunction occurred because the speakers that issued the alarm were not connected to the new digital seismic system.

“In this case, the information we have indicates a system error, a behavior that we did not specify in one of the two systems we have to trigger the alarm. It’s the oldest, in fact. We are finishing the analysis with the technical team but we already have a clear idea of ​​what happened.” “.

He ruled out any possibility that the alarm had been activated by mistake due to the lack of maintenance of the thousands of posts on which the loudspeakers were installed, stressing that the error occurred because not all functions were integrated into the new system.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Shinbaum said Saturday that she has requested the resignation of two C5 officials in charge of the earthquake alert because two disruptions in quick succession are a “serious” issue.

“This is not a simple matter, an earthquake alarm saves lives. It is not a simple matter that two mistakes happen one after the other,” she said.

Faulty alarm activation on Saturday came just over a year after the same thing happened while testing to make sure the alarm sound system was working properly.

The sound of the alarm – which depends on the location of the earthquake can give people up to a minute to escape from buildings that would otherwise be prone to collapsing – arouses immediate fear and anxiety in many people who have experienced strong earthquakes in the capital such as a magnitude 8.0 earthquake by 19 September 1985 and a shock of magnitude 7.1 that shook Mexico City and much of central Mexico on the same day 32 years later.

The epicenter of Saturday’s earthquake was in San Luis Acatlán, a municipality in the Costa Chica region of Guerrero, 160 kilometers east of Acapulco, and caused minor damage.

Source: El Universal (sp)

