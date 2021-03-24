Self and Toby Young will discuss the “politics of fear” of the election campaign





In a heated discussion, Will Self and Toby Young discuss the government’s legacy and the “fear policy” created in the campaign. Read more: http://news.channel4.com/election2015/05/08/

