Japanese cherry blossom festival endured by Covid restrictions – BBC News





Japanese cherries began growing almost two weeks before the start of the annual flowering. The cherry blossom – also known as Sakura – is the national flower of the country. This year’s restrictions on coronavirus mean people can’t get together for family picnics and tourists can’t come to the country to see the bloom. People from all over the country usually get together to visit the parks and throw big picnics called hanami and eat special delicacies on the theme of flowers. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

