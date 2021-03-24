2020 was worse than you thought. Here’s why





A new report shows that as successful as democracy was in 2020, 73 nations (including the United States) dropped their Freedom House democracy scores. In this latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains why he falsified democracy in the United States and around the world.

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Senate vote on Donald Trump’s trial

