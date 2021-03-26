Tigray conflict: as millions flee inside an IDP camp





In Ethiopia, the humanitarian crisis is escalating in the northern Tigray region.

Millions have been displaced from the war between the Ethiopian federal government and Eritrean troops, on the one hand, and the Tigray People's Liberation Front began last November. Today the aid agency Medecins sans Frontieres reported that one of its groups saw the killing of four civilians by Ethiopian soldiers. In a recent report by Tigray, we were in a camp where some internally displaced people live.



