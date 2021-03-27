Trump has praised rebels in U.S. capitals for embracing and kissing police





Former President Donald Trump tried to whitewash the history of the January 6 Capitol riots, saying his supporters were “embracing and kissing” police and posed a “zero threat” despite widespread violence, law enforcement officials and five deaths. It’s a horrific attempt by Trump to rewrite the history of the insurgency, repeatedly and falsely claiming that elections were stolen in 2020. There is no evidence of widespread fraud, but Trump and many of his conservative allies have continued to push the “big lie” in the media and on Capitol Hill. Called Fox News, Trump was asked if he was concerned about the security of the U.S. Capitol, including the wire fence of the razor, which he described as “shameful” and a “political maneuver.” “It was a zero threat, from the beginning, it was a zero threat. Look, they came in, they shouldn’t have done it. Some of them came in, and the police and guards are hugging and kissing, you know, they had a great relationship,” Trump told Fox News- to Laura Ingraham. “A lot of people shook it, and then they went in and out.” Trump’s latest whitewashing attempt came after the world presented video evidence of violence on January 6, criminal charges against participants, testimony from law enforcement officials, accounts of police violence, and descriptions by lawmakers. the fear they experienced that day. Trump appeared to suggest that some of the uprisings should have consequences, but they quickly pushed Antifa to attack the left-wing movement, his well-known target, which he often cited to achieve false equivalence in order to underestimate the crimes committed in his name. #CNN #New.



