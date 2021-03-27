The former CDC leader believes the Covid-19 virus came from a Chinese laboratory





Last January, just days after President Joe Biden was removed from office, six doctors in charge of the previous administration's Covid-19 response were sitting in strict confidence and talking to CNJ's Dr. Sanjay Gupta. events of the last year. In one of those interviews, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control at former President Donald Trump, revealed that he believed the Covid-19 coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory. See "COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out," Sunday, March 28, at 9 p.m., on CNN only.



