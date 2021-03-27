Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.5 Earthquake – Adriatic Sea, 70 km north of San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, Saturday, March 27, 2021 3:01 pm (GMT +1)





An earthquake of moderate magnitude 4.5 at a depth of 10 km

Mar 27 14:03 UTC: First to report: GFZ 3 minutes later Mar 27 14:10: Volume recalculated from 4.6 to 4.5. The epicenter location was corrected at 2.5 km (1.5 mi) westward.

Update Saturday, March 27, 2021, 2:12 PM

4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Giovanni Rotondo, Foggia Province, Puglia, Italy.

Earthquake 4.5 27 March 3:01 PM (GMT +1)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred just 11 minutes ago 70 kilometers northeast of San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, and the earthquake struck 10 kilometers below the epicenter near San Giovanni Rotondo, Provincia . De Foggia, Puglia, Italy, early in the afternoon of Saturday 27th March 2021 at 3:01 pm local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. EMSC, which listed it as a 4.5 magnitude earthquake as well. A third agency, the National Observatory of Athens (NOA), reported the same magnitude 4.2 earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not cause any major damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the area. The epicenter area. The weak tremors were probably felt in San Menaio (population 250) located 43 km from the epicenter, Vico del Gargano (population 7,300) at 47 km, and Sanicandro Garganico (population 15,800) at 61 km. The epicenter of the earthquake that may have been felt by a very weak tremor includes San Giovanni Rotondo (population 26,200) located 70 km from the epicenter, Manfredonia (population 52,900) 77 km, San Severo (population 54,900) 83 km Km, Termoli (population 31,000) 84 km, Torimage (17,000) 87 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: March 27, 2021 14:01:04 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Saturday, March 27, 2021 3:01 pm (GMT +1) Size: 4.5 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Longitude of epicenter: 42.32 ° N / 15.91 ° ​​E (Adriatic Sea, Italy) Nearest volcano: Vesuvius (208 km / 129 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 43 km (27 mi) north of San Menaio (population: 248) -> See nearby earthquakes! 53 km (33 mi)) NNW of Vieste (Provincia di Foggia) (Population: 11200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 61 km (38 mi) NNE of Sannicandro Garganico (Provincia di Foggia) (Population: 15,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 70 km (43 mi) northeast of San Giovanni Rotondo (Population: 26,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 77 km (48 mi) north of Manfredonia (population: 52,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 83 km (52 ​​mi) northeast from San Severo (Population: 54,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 84 km (52 ​​mi) north of Termoli (population: 31,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 87 km (54 mi) northeast of Torimage (Provincia de Foggia) (pop: 17,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 155 km (97 miles) northwest Bali (Population: 277,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 284 km (177 mi) east of Rome (population: 2,318,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes 142 km (88 mi) west of Mlgate Island (population: 1,090) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: dense clouds of 13.9 ° C (57 ° F), humidity: 71%, winds: 6 m / s (12 knots) from ESE Primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Estimated outgoing energy : 3.5 × 1011 joules (98.6 mWh, 84.8 tons of TNT equivalent) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource 4,510 km Adriatic Sea, Italy GFZ4,210 km328 Km NW of Othono, Italy NOA4.12 km ADRIATIC SEA, Croatia EMSC 4.19.9 km Adriatico Central (Mar), Croatia User reports on this earthquake (5)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

198.8 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

San Severo / very weak vibration (MMI II)

San Salvo Marina (Ch) / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

116.9 km southeast from the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

Veste / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / Single Side Vibration / 1-2sec

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos