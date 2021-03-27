Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says Eritrea will withdraw troops from Tigray





The Ethiopian prime minister has said Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the northern Tigray region. Hundreds of thousands of refugees have been forced to flee, devastated by fighting between separatist forces in Tigray and soldiers in Ethiopia and Eritrea.

This program has spread allegations of atrocities, including the killing of troops and property that kill and rape civilians.



