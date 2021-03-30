Liberia is on alert when an Ebola outbreak hits neighboring Guinea





Ebola outbreaks in West Africa have put six border nations on alert as the World Health Organization launches a massive vaccination program.

So far, 18 people have been infected with the virus and nine have died. Next to Liberia, they have started preparing for the worst again. Only seven years ago the virus hit the Guinean border and nearly 5,000 people were killed. Survivors still have physical and mental scars and this latest appearance brings back difficult memories. This is our second special report in Liberia.



