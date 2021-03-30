Uncategorized
WHO – BBC News says more work needs to be done to rule out Covid laboratory emissions theory
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said more research is needed to definitively rule out the theory that Covid-19 came out of a Chinese laboratory. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that although laboratory leakage causes the least, more in-depth research needs to be done. The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China’s Hubei province in late 2019. The Chinese government has rejected allegations of a virus outbreak. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
