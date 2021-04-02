Connect with us

The children fell on top of the US border wall – BBC News

U.S. authorities have released a video that alleged smugglers were allowed to fall on a 14.6-meter (4.2-meter) wall on the U.S.-New Mexico border. The children, the Ecuadorian siblings, were taken to hospital by border patrol agents. U.S. authorities are working to enforce the law in Mexico to identify people who have been seen throwing children. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

