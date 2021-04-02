Uncategorized
The Ampleforth College boarding school did not initially report allegations of abuse to authorities
One of the most prestigious boarding schools in England has confirmed to this program that it did not initially provide the authorities with details about allegations of sexual abuse between peers. Channel 4 News has learned that allegations of students at Ampleforth College and alleged perpetrators outside the school were not raised with police after reviewing school documents. There have been appearances when the government launched a new hotline to report abuse, when thousands of students have now posted abuse accounts on a website. .
source
