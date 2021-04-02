Uncategorized
Richard Okorogheye’s mother: Police initially did not take the student’s case seriously because of the race
The mother of the missing student Richard Okorogheye said that initially the police did not take her race seriously. The 19-year-old with hair cell disease has not been seen since he left his home in west London on March 22nd. He said police are paying close attention to the case, but feared they lost vital time by not taking reports of his initial disappearance seriously. .
