British police officer convicted of being a member of banned neo-Nazi terrorism – BBC News





A metropolitan police officer has been accused of being a member of a banned neo-Nazi terrorist group and possessing extremist material. The 22-year-old is the first British police officer convicted of a terrorism offense. Benjamin Hannam was a member of the far-right far-right group, National Action, which was banned in 2016. He lied about his past when he applied for entry into force.

