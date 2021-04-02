The officer died after an attack near the U.S. Capitol





A U.S. Capitol police officer has been killed and another injured Friday after a suspect entered a police barricade outside a Capitol building, acting head of department Yogananda Pittman told reporters that the first reports of the attack were made and surfaced approximately two hours earlier. Officer Pittman on Friday identified William “Billy” Evans as an officer, an 18-year-old veteran and a member of the local “First Responders Unit.” “I share with deep sadness this afternoon the news of the death of Officer William‘ Billy ’Evans as a result of injuries sustained by a lone assailant in the North Barricade,” he told reporters until the officer’s name was released to his family. During a press conference, Pittman said the suspect in the attack, after his vehicle crashed into a police barricade on Constitution Avenue, was shot dead by officers, sold a knife and even shot dead by officers. Federal and local law enforcement sources told CNN they identified the suspect as Noah Green. A federal source told CNN he was 25 years old. Pittman said an investigation into the attack was underway, but the immediate danger seemed to have subsided. The USCP lifted the Capitol’s long-term shutdown on Friday evening after it decided that law enforcement had cleared it of an “external security threat”. #CNN #New.



