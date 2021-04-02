Uncategorized
Shielded vaccine: Weak children who do not yet have the right to own
The rapid spread of vaccines has been welcomed by many people who have been shielded for months, but not yet by the 61,000 clinically vulnerable children in the UK who are not yet eligible for ownership.
We've come across some families who still don't see any end in sight.
