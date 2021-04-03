Stop at earthquakes related to St. Vincent’s volcano





La Soufriere, as seen on Tuesday, 23 March, with the 1979 Dome in the background and the 2020-2021 Dome in the foreground. (Photo: NEMO / Facebook)

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) announced that recent volcanic high tectonic (VT) earthquakes associated with the La Soufriere volcano site in Saint Vincent have stopped.

The earthquakes stopped on March 26, NEMO said, “since then, the only seismic activity that has been recorded has been the small, low-frequency events associated with the growth of the dome.”

According to NEMO, these types of events were previously dominant.

“It does not seem that the rate of occurrence has changed due to the swarm of volcanic tectonic earthquakes.”

Last week, NEMO Director Michelle Forbes said that people near the volcano should be prepared to evacuate in no time. “We have said since the last few months that we must be prepared for any sudden change, any quick change,” Forbes said on a local radio program.

Geoscientist Richard Robertson, who heads the volcano monitoring team, echoed Forbes’ comments, saying the country was lucky this time because the eruption began so massively, unlike in 1979 when the volcano last erupted. “For the past three months, it has been erupting quietly. So people are talking about a warning of an explosive eruption, and the warning you receive now is your warning. So, if you didn’t know in December that this volcano might erupt, you should be aware by January and February And, of course, you should have known by March, ”Robertson said.

“This volcano gives you a lot of warning; I suggest you take a warning,” Robertson said.

In its last post on Saturday. NEMO said the new dome continues to grow toward the Leeward and Windward sides of the volcano with the most active gas emissions at the top of the new dome, and contact areas between the 1979 and 2020/21 dome pre-existing.

The dome survey conducted by a drone on March 19 indicates that approximately 6,291,084 cubic meters of new material (almost twice the volume) have been added to the dome since the last survey on February 12.

Meanwhile, the alert level remains orange, the third highest on a four-level scale, with red being the highest.

An orange alert means that there is a very high level of seismic or fumarolic activity or both, and eruptions may occur in as little as 24 hours.

NEMO reminded the public not to issue an evacuation order or notice and kept appealing to the public to stop visiting the volcano, especially going to the crater, because doing so is extremely dangerous.

