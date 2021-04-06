Earthquakes home is now PayPal Park after the rights deal was named – NBC Bay Area





San Jose Earthquakes Stadium became a new name for its stadium.

Major League Soccer has struck a sponsorship deal with Silicon Valley online payment giant PayPal that includes naming rights to the stadium next door to Mineta San Jose International Airport, the team announced Monday.

The stadium, which seats 18,000, has been renamed PayPal Park.

The team said the 10-year partnership will celebrate Quakes fans, the San Jose community and local small businesses. The team said PayPal Park will feature a 250-seat reserved section that will host underserved members of the community and give them access to free tickets and transportation to and from home matches.

Young people and local nonprofits will be invited to attend Earthquakes training sessions and have opportunities to play games on the stadium’s pitch.

“PayPal is deeply committed to San Jose, and we are excited to partner with San Jose Earthquakes to introduce PayPal Park to the passionate Quakes community and local small businesses,” Dan Shulman, PayPal’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity to partner with a valued sports brand and a strong community of fans, as we rely on our digital payments technology and work together to redefine the future of live action experiences.”

“We cannot be thrilled to find a stadium naming rights partner that matches our vision of advancing the local community,” said Jared Shawali, chief operating officer at Earthquakes. “PayPal is a well-respected global brand with its headquarters located less than two miles from our front office. We are excited to participate in a number of initiatives aimed at supporting local small businesses and underprivileged youth, while also making the stadium an untouched experience for our guests.”

The team said that during each home game, PayPal and Quakes will spotlight a small business through banners, social media promotions, and other marketing strategies.

PayPal Park will provide PayPal technology for digital payments, including non-touch QR codes around the stadium, and will have fast lanes for those who pay with PayPal or Venmo, according to The Quakes.

“This is a historic partnership for our club,” Ian Anderson, vice president of strategy company Earthquakes, said in a statement. “It has been great working with the team at PayPal to build a program that will positively impact many of our community members and bring world-class technology solutions to our place. We look forward to hosting fans at PayPal Park for years to come.”

