Masters 2021: Hideki Matsuyama’s tribute to the amateur low-end in 2011 overtakes golf after tragedy in Japan | Golf news and tour information





If Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters on Sunday, he would be no stranger to Butler Cabin at Augusta National Golf Club. In 2011, the 19-year-old amateur Asian Championship winner from Japan was awarded with low amateur honors and seated next to Charles Schwartzl during the green jacket party. It was a moment of triumph for the teen, but unfortunately, his mind could have been elsewhere.

On March 11, 2011, the Great Sendai earthquake struck the Tohoku region in Japan, triggering a series of tsunami waves that wreaked havoc on the coast and caused a serious accident for nuclear power. The natural disaster was one of the bloodiest in Japan’s history: it destroyed 120,000 buildings and resulted in 19,300 deaths.

Matsuyama was one of the lucky ones. At the time of the earthquake, he was competing in Australia, but returned to Tohoku Fukushi University to find his residence in ruins. There was no way for the young golfer to confirm if his family and friends were safe, and he was struggling to find food to eat.

Sitting in the Augusta National interview room on April 5, 2011, Matsuyama spoke with a sad heart about his reluctance to accept the invitation to play for the Masters. His homeland was still suffering terribly from the effects of the disaster, and as of the Wednesday before the tournament, he seemed still preoccupied with the idea of ​​returning home and turning his attention to relief efforts.

“You all know that the massive earthquake of March 11 has caused devastating damage to the Tohoku region in Japan. Literally, thousands of lives have been lost, and there are still a lot of people missing.” The infrastructure is still in the process of recovery and a lot of Residents are forced to live in emergency relief places. I am from the Tohoku region, and I know about such a difficult situation back home, I am not sure if I should play in the Masters even at this very moment. However, I decided to play. “

In the end, Matsuyama was inspired by his university, teammates and his parents to play in Augusta, and the decision was life-changing.

The emotional comments of the budding Japanese star alone would have evoked the domino effect of action and the attention paid to the relief from the earthquake. But after four days, its effect will be even more dramatic. Matsuyama went on to score an impressive 72-73-68-74 to tie in at 27th place – alongside the previous year’s Masters champion, Phil Mickelson, and took the Silver Trophy as a low amateur.

Matsuyama’s dazzling performance brought the spotlight to his home country. Ryo Ishikawa had already pledged the whole season’s profits to recovery resources, and Luke Donald donated $ 5,000 to the Relief Fund for each bird he made in Augusta. Nevertheless, Matsuyama’s modest and poise presence at Butler Cabin on Sunday afternoon lifted Japan’s spirits collectively.

“I was very happy to be here, playing four rounds here in Augusta,” Matsuyama told Jim Nantz. “There are some tough times in Japan now. I hope my play can bring some encouragement to those in need now.”

On Sunday, Matsuyama has a chance to become the first major champion of Japan. Ten years ago, his victory at Kasumigaseki Country Club facilitated his call to masters, and the comment this weekend has already referred to the upcoming Olympics Japan is hosting in the same tournament. But to Japanese viewers, Matsuyama has already done more for the country than a major tournament title can do. They will think again of a time when he was more than just an impressive young golfer to them: He brought hope to a struggling nation.

