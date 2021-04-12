Now, about that earthquake | News





The earthquake that struck around 9 p.m. on Saturday near the town of Nuri above the Rudi Reservoir prompted many responses to the US Geological Survey. Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey, said the earthquake, which measured 2.8 on the Richter scale, received 21 reports from Aspen residents and one each from Snowmass Village and Basalt.

No property damage has been reported by Aspen Police Department.

“This was a very small earthquake,” Caruso said. Earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 and above qualify for the official notification threshold.

There have been 16 earthquakes that met these criteria in Pitkin County since 1973, including the Earth’s shaking on Saturday night, according to information from the United States Geological Survey.

Jim Markallonas, who has lived in Aspen for more than 70 years, said he did not feel a tremor on Saturday but remembered other earthquakes in Aspen over the years, attributing some of them to the fault line in Castle Creek – “they say it slips every now and then” – and others to the mines That solves the mystery of Aspen Mountain.

The year 2019 saw three small earthquakes in this region, including one earthquake 3 kilometers southwest of Snowmass village on November 28 and a couple felt on June 29 and 30, 7-9 kilometers northwest of Aspen. All three were under 2.0.

One unforgettable earthquake occurred across Aspen just 43 seconds after the start of the new year on January 1, 2003. It reached a magnitude of 2.9, and was felt by those who were awake to celebrate New Year’s Eve across Utah. This reporter remembers it felt like a big wave under an apartment block on Midland Street. The earthquake was reported at a depth of just over 3 miles.

Saturday’s earthquake in Nuri, in which a crow flew about 8 miles from Aspen, seemed to this observer more like a gust of wind shaking the house. According to the USGS, this was reported at a depth of 2.1 miles.

Geophysicist Caruso, who works for the U.S. Geological Survey based in Golden, Colorado and monitors seismic activity around the world, said there has been no noticeable increase in Colorado’s roaring recently. Worldwide as of midday Sunday in a 24-hour period, there have been 41 earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or higher, including 5.0 in the Kermadec Islands in northeastern New Zealand.

“All earthquakes are caused by faults,” Caruso said. “There are cracks everywhere in the mountains. Many of them have not been hired because they have not conducted oil and gas exploration” in the area, adding that “the mines are very old.”

“There are big bugs in Ledville and Buena Vista on the east side of Collegiates. That’s why we have so many hot springs. The same is true (in Roaring Fork Valley).” Caruso said, “There are some big faults going on in Glenwood.”

He went on to add that the size and length of the fault would determine the size of the earthquake, indicating that the fault lines in the Roaring Fork Valley are not large enough to support an earthquake of the size of San Andreas (California). , Which he said had reached a size of 8. Caruso cited the Rio Grande Canyon in south-central Colorado as having “some remarkably tall flaws.”

Madeleine Osberger is a contributing editor for Aspen Daily News.

