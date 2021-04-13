‘The People v. The Klan ‘: how a mother KKK | he threw down the Exclusive Interview





After a preview of CNN's original new series, "The People v. The Klan," a CNN panel takes a more in-depth look at Beulah Mae Donald, a black mother from Alabama who doesn't know the true story. After the savage murder and lynching of Michael Donald's son, he demolished the Ku Klux Klan. Presented in collaboration with the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. There: Sara Sidner, Cornell William Brooks, CNN's senior national correspondent, Harvard Kennedy School professor and director, and Erica Armstrong Dunbar, 18th president and CEO of NAACP, a prominent professor at Rutgers University and Donnie Eichar, director general of the Association of Black Women Historians. , The People v. The Klan Director and Executive Producer of the film Jill Savitt, President and CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights



